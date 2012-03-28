Jovan Petrić

Electrobook

Jovan Petrić
Jovan Petrić
  • Save
Electrobook design logo book electro blue cyan usb pages e cable
Download color palette

Oldie but goldie. This logo will be published in Logo Nest 02 book.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Jovan Petrić
Jovan Petrić

More by Jovan Petrić

View profile
    • Like