Greig

Pressional — Make Wordpress your business

Greig
Greig
  • Save
Pressional — Make Wordpress your business wordpress logo head brain
Download color palette

Logo in progress for an upcoming Wordpress magazine.

I did originally have a hand-drawn version... maybe this is a bit sterile now?

PS. You can sign up for the mailing list at http://www.pressional.com/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Greig
Greig

More by Greig

View profile
    • Like