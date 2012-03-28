Ahmed C.

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
new menu navigation menu hover active purple
Working on a small UI refresh for MediaHeroes.com

This is an example of the menu with three different states. From top to bottom: normal, hover, and active/current page.

ps:
Icons are from the Pixicus Icon Set

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
