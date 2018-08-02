Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jack Daly
InVision

USAA | The Design Genome Project

Jack Daly
InVision
Jack Daly for InVision
USAA | The Design Genome Project
Back at it—this time, creating a new illy for the financial services company USAA!

USAA’s design org is built to scale, with a pretty cool “deployed team” concept and five internal practice areas that give designers more flexibility and support to do great work.

So many things about this team’s structure are unique, but I think one of the most interesting is that designers can specialize—or as their Chief Design Officer puts it, no one has to be a “Swiss Army Knife” designer.

In terms of visuals, I enjoyed incorporating USAA’s origin story and mission of supporting service members and their families. I think the connection is quite clear, and I hope you enjoy learning more about their team’s “design DNA.”

Enjoy this series? Feel free to hit “L” to show some love.

P.S. If you haven’t already, check out the other reports (and illustrations!) from Capital One, IBM, Crate and Barrel, and more.

