USAA | The Design Genome Project

Back at it—this time, creating a new illy for the financial services company USAA!

USAA’s design org is built to scale, with a pretty cool “deployed team” concept and five internal practice areas that give designers more flexibility and support to do great work.

So many things about this team’s structure are unique, but I think one of the most interesting is that designers can specialize—or as their Chief Design Officer puts it, no one has to be a “Swiss Army Knife” designer.

In terms of visuals, I enjoyed incorporating USAA’s origin story and mission of supporting service members and their families. I think the connection is quite clear, and I hope you enjoy learning more about their team’s “design DNA.”

