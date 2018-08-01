Lucy

Cryptocurrency App

Lucy
Lucy
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App ux ui mobile cryptocurrency crypto blue blockchain bitcoin payment exchange ico app
Cryptocurrency App ux ui mobile cryptocurrency crypto blue blockchain bitcoin payment exchange ico app
Cryptocurrency App ux ui mobile cryptocurrency crypto blue blockchain bitcoin payment exchange ico app
Download color palette
  1. artboard.png
  2. desktop_hd.png
  3. desktop_hd_2.png

Hi Guys!
Here is my new project for the Elysian app. It's a full concept for controlling your cryptocurrencies, make payments, receive/send money, follow to forums and news, crypto portfolio and more.

Your review will be highly appreciated!

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2018
Lucy
Lucy

More by Lucy

View profile
    • Like