Arturo Herrero

World Map

Arturo Herrero
Arturo Herrero
  • Save
World Map world map world map pin location africa folded paper
Download color palette

My first attempt at a folded map. Im not 100% sold on it still could use some tweaks. Feedback is welcomed, Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Arturo Herrero
Arturo Herrero

More by Arturo Herrero

View profile
    • Like