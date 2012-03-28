Ricky Linn

Logohead vector illustration
Created the one on the left about a year and a half ago I think. After seeing @Rogie's avatar I decided to take a few minutes to tweak it. I made myself look way better than I do in real life hah.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
