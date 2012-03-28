Brittan Pittman

Lifestar Logo Idea

Brittan Pittman
Brittan Pittman
  • Save
Lifestar Logo Idea logo design star life veterinary texture gradient metal paw animal dog
Download color palette

Consolidated the two into one.

3299615392c8a3a86d2b9ffa21a5254f
Rebound of
Lifestar Logo Idea
By Brittan Pittman
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Brittan Pittman
Brittan Pittman

More by Brittan Pittman

View profile
    • Like