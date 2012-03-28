Jaime Rodas

Horsies

Jaime Rodas
Jaime Rodas
  • Save
Horsies horse drawing pencil sketch logo chess knight
Download color palette

Sketches of chess knights as an exploration for a client's logo

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Jaime Rodas
Jaime Rodas

More by Jaime Rodas

View profile
    • Like