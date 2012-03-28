Christian Black

Arrows

arrow ribbon lines
Working on a personal project and looking for feedback. This is for a new business for communities to support independent business. I think the bottom right is the strongest.

I wanted to communicate connections, location, and community. It also helps that this is somewhat of an I since the business name starts with an I. Feedback?

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
