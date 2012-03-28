Matt Hryhorsky

Yes Me Lion Round 2

Yes Me Lion Round 2 lion geometric logo identity ilustration
And now with more actual lion features! The last one kind of looked like a dog in a hoodie.

Rebound of
Yes me Lion.
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
