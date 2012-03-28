PintrestIcon

Joe Lackner

What happens when your favorite icon pack doesn't include the newest sensation? You get your hands dirty.

So, for anyone needing a Pintrest icon for the Komodo Media Social Network Icon Pack: have at it.

