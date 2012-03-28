Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

SWAP Final

SWAP Final logo cloud hand soft sleep blue purple bird sky star hope negative
"Sleep With a Purpose" is a company that designs high quality mattress lines and bedding products where for each one purchased a 2nd mattress will be given away to a person in need. Bigger logo can already be seen at their landing page http://sleepwithapurpose.com/
Copyright: Capital Window, USA

Sleeping Mark
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
