Metal Mixed media

Metal Mixed media photoshop micron
Here is a pre-vector version of a robot concept I worked on.

Tools:

Prisma color markers
10% cool gray
20% cool gray
30% cool gray

Micron pens
005-02

Then color work in Photoshop!

Hope everyone enjoys.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
