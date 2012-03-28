Collab app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Wouldn't it be nice to live-edit pieces of code with your colleagues? What if you got stuck and you needed help? You could quickly invite someone to your project and let them fix the problem for you :)
I am aware there are existing solutions (mostly web-based) but I was mainly inspired by the now ageing SubEthaEdit / Coda apps and I wanted to get used to the new Photoshop CS6 so I wanted to have some fun creating a unique interface.
@fffabs
Thanks!