Meghan - Walkie Talkie

Magpie

Meghan - Walkie Talkie
Meghan - Walkie Talkie
  • Save
Magpie
Download color palette

A logo I've started working on featuring a magpie.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Meghan - Walkie Talkie
Meghan - Walkie Talkie

More by Meghan - Walkie Talkie

View profile
    • Like