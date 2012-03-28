Magnetic Bear Studios

helllo dribbble

helllo dribbble intro hello-dribbble dribbble pink signal retro noise fun
Greetings from Magnetic Bear Studios (MBS). We're ready to hit the ground running!

Thanks to Matt Gentile for the invite!

Shots here by Mo and JP.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
