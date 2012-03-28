Tom Szorady

Jersey Illustration

Tom Szorady
Tom Szorady
  • Save
Jersey Illustration illustration sports jersey vector
Download color palette

Final version of a vector illustration via freelance. Was asked to lift the sleeves up and make more of a tail (which I never noticed before). Basically, I had to make it look like a jersey from a photo that was low-resolution and off center. Joy! I've recently acquired a few tools from astutegraphics.com that enhances the pen tool. Highly recommended.

A8104b843fee7787160ed65263b89aae
Rebound of
Jersey Illustration
By Tom Szorady
View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Tom Szorady
Tom Szorady

More by Tom Szorady

View profile
    • Like