Digital Letterpress

Digital Letterpress
A quick page slide made for a talk @BeaMoogaloo's doing titled the "Beauty of Digital", talking about storytelling, typography, the evolution of words and where old meets new.

Letterpress text all made in CSS3.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
