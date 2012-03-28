The Skins Factory

Button Comp: Bronze

The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
Hire Me
  • Save
Button Comp: Bronze button glossy glass ui ux user interface user interface design the skins factory
Download color palette

A glossy button created as a comp for a small project. Left side features a base to hold a graphic or icon. Art created by Javier.

As always, unused or rejected comps remain property of The Skins Factory and not the client: © The Skins Factory, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For more UI design: http://www.theskinsfactory.com
Find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSkinsFactory

The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
Hire Me

More by The Skins Factory

View profile
    • Like