Button Comp: Zinc

A glossy button created as a comp for a small project. Left side features a base to hold a graphic or icon. Art created by Javier.

As always, unused or rejected comps remain property of The Skins Factory and not the client: © The Skins Factory, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

