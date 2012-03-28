Juan Marentes

Metamorphosis

Juan Marentes
Juan Marentes
  • Save
Metamorphosis juan juanmarentes marentes illustration color music
Download color palette

A illustration for Mallpocket Magazine in Colombia.
The history is a transformation of childs like Britney, Cristhina Aguilera, Melody (Spain) and Justin Timberlake. The music world and how they childs, not be childs. They are big artists.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Juan Marentes
Juan Marentes

More by Juan Marentes

View profile
    • Like