PSD Europe Luxury Flyer Template

DOWNLOAD FULLY EDITABLE PSD FILE at http://bit.ly/GRfOgY

- Any parties can be successfully promoted with this great flyer template. The whole flyer is designed to be modern, and that’s why it uses modern fonts and colors.

- This party flyer template is 4.25” by 6.25” in with bleeds and is ready for print, because it’s in CMYK at 300 dpi. The psd file can be edited in Adobe Photoshop, and to be able to change the text.

You will get the download links for the fonts used in the design.