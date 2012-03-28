Kristy Marcinova

IT'S... The moment.

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
IT'S... The moment. atomic duo header headline newsletter sneak peek text shapes colourful pixels glow
Download color palette
Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like