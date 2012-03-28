Message Creative

Genetik - Follow Me

genetik website minimal sketch hand-drawn hair
One of the sliders for the new Genetik website, with some crazy parallax effects too when you move your mouse over it. Looking forward to getting this site live.

(Jonathan)

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
