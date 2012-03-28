Will Browar

A Cappella Blog

Will Browar
Will Browar
  • Save
A Cappella Blog rwd blog canvas flexible layout
Download color palette

Getting ready to work on enhancing the acappellablog.com website. It's a responsive site and the first round was completed to get the site up and running and now we're ready to make it look even better.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Will Browar
Will Browar

More by Will Browar

View profile
    • Like