Brownies Atelier is a Lima based business, run by Christel Krumdiek, that produces ﬁnely ﬂavoured and handcrafted brownies. Packed in uniquely designed boxes the brownies reflect Christel’s artistic background, passion for high quality, natural ingredients and her creative recipes. I was commissioned to develop an identity and two packaging options that would capture the texture and exclusivity of the products while positioning the brand as a sophisticated alternative to the typically cakey Peruvian brownie.

Inspired by the high fashion industry the Brownies Atelier logo-type utilises the bold geometry of District Medium with an extended horizontal width, wide letter-spacing and a monochromatic colour palette with the intention of resolving the message of exclusive sophistication in a clear and simple manner. This has been juxtaposed alongside a symbol with finer details to characterise the texture and depth of flavour and is based around a contemporary interpretation of a classic monogram to represent the artisan nature of the brand. The introduction of the owner’s initials CK and the date 2012 implies a confidence in quality, pride in establishment and takes its cues from the hand-stamped mark of a craftsman. The symbol’s overall geometry reflects the square cut of the brownies but tilted to form a diamond and infers a sense of high quality while its concentric construction allows it to be stripped down for smaller applications.

These visual assets will be executed across a rich copper foil fold-out box, a hammered 260gsm white sleeve with a number of print treatments (foil stamp, blind emboss and thermographic ink) and a perforated vinyl sticker to emphasise the themes of layered texture and rich luxury. The business cards were tested across an uncoated 600gsm substrate with two colour options and offer a bit more restraint alongside the techniques utilised across the packaging.

A lot of these cues will be missed by customers but I think it's important that every decision and component is brand relevant.