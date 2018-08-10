Inipagi Studio

Interface Icons On Flat Style

Inipagi Studio
Inipagi Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Interface Icons On Flat Style system app button iconset user interface ux ui flat iconography icon
Download color palette

Flat style with half shadow

I am part of inipagi team. We are graphic design studio specializing in icon and illustration design. We were established on 2014 and have been dedicating ourselves to deliver visual solutions for various needs. Working from our home in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, we bring up our values of fresh, fun, and professional for the whole world.

WebInstagramFacebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2018
Inipagi Studio
Inipagi Studio
Creative Muslim digital agency specializing in icon design–
Hire Me

More by Inipagi Studio

View profile
    • Like