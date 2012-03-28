Lea Puckett

Corporate Auto Final Logo

Lea Puckett
Lea Puckett
  • Save
Corporate Auto Final Logo auto logo typography
Download color palette

Logo concept for a friend's company that helps automotive R&D companies acquire cars for testing.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Lea Puckett
Lea Puckett

More by Lea Puckett

View profile
    • Like