Adam Darowski

Wins Above Expectancy

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
Wins Above Expectancy baseball infographic sabermetrics chunk lucida grande mike scioscia
Download color palette

People keep asking me if a "WAR for managers" exists. It does not. Let's see if I can change that.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like