Lea Puckett

Lane Notes Final Logo

Lea Puckett
Lea Puckett
  • Save
Lane Notes Final Logo bowling logo pen typography
Download color palette

I think I've finally settled on a logo for a new iPhone app I'm creating around bowling.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Lea Puckett
Lea Puckett

More by Lea Puckett

View profile
    • Like