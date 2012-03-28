Analeah Ricafranca Tabilas

Good ol' pencil and paper

Good ol' pencil and paper pencil paper basic girl illustration
A little sketch I did while inside a coffee shop, because this graphic artist still needs to sharpen her drawing skills . . . and her pencil.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
