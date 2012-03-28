Muneef Hameed

Muscat Film Festival

Muneef Hameed
Muneef Hameed
  • Save
Muscat Film Festival logo camera muscat film khanjar
Download color palette

Logo Proposal for Muscat International Film Festival.
The mark has an Omani Khanjar and a Film Camera, in the newly branded colors of Brand Oman.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Muneef Hameed
Muneef Hameed

More by Muneef Hameed

View profile
    • Like