Arturo Martín

Sublime Text Replacement Icon - Light version

Arturo Martín
Arturo Martín
  • Save
Sublime Text Replacement Icon - Light version icon replacement keyboard key light sublime text
Download color palette

A quick attempt at making a replacement icon for my new favorite editor, Sublime Text 2. I made two versions, light and dark, to fit the theme you are using.

You can download them here: http://cl.ly/1D2B443s0n0Q2L1Z1c2O

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Arturo Martín
Arturo Martín

More by Arturo Martín

View profile
    • Like