seaman´s circle

seaman´s circle skateboard illustration
An older graphic is release on EMillion SkateboARTs.
Bigger view here: http://www.emillionfamily.com/arts/arts/Artist10/
or here http://blog.monostration.de/

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
