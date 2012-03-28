Christoph Rauscher

Gee Up sketches

Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher
  • Save
Gee Up sketches lettering logo sketch
Download color palette

I created the logo for Gee Up, an ExpressionEngine workshop. Tracing Paper saved my life.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher

More by Christoph Rauscher

View profile
    • Like