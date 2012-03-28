CameronKimJones

Free Music: Vampire Weekend

A past project I might re-kindle. Combining my love for free music and illustration.

Full version here:
http://cameronkimjonesillustration.tumblr.com/post/3162076905/free-music-vampire-weekend

Mar 28, 2012
