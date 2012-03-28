Éric Le Tutour

Logo

Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour
  • Save
Logo logo wine pin
Download color palette

First draft for the logo of a company planning to deliver, each month, a new selection of a few matching wines coming from the best vineyards in France.
May be used as a pictogram though.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Éric Le Tutour
Éric Le Tutour

More by Éric Le Tutour

View profile
    • Like