Book Safe Whiskey Packaging

Book Safe Whiskey Packaging promotional packaging flask whiskey drinkin
I took a bunch of photos of my work for an upcoming design award student contest dealy. I'm about to graduate so I figured I might as well submit to some of these student contests while I still have the opportunity. I did this project awhile back. It was a promotional package design for a Prohibition Era whiskey. Cut all of these pages by hand. Etched the flask by hand. Ranting now, k bye.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Currently designing for Social Impact at Facebook ✌️
