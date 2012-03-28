Aaron Nichols

So Excited and So Close!

Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols
  • Save
So Excited and So Close! application web based blue icons
Download color palette

So close to releasing this bad boy! Hoping to be sometime in early to late April if everything goes right. Wish I could show you more, but for now this is what you get ;)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols

More by Aaron Nichols

View profile
    • Like