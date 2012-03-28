Ivaylo Nedkov

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hey, guys

Tnx a lot for your comments on my last shot.
As there were several requests to see b&w version, circle/without circle i decided to post this "VS" shot.
I'd love to know what do you think about this two variations.
Which one you like more?

Font used in typography -
http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/insigne/sommet-rounded

Rebound of
m - Heating
By Ivaylo Nedkov
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
