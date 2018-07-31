👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Fellow Dribbblers, This is unique Mobile Apps Promotion Brochure design concept, used latest design guidance and colors to make it eye catching.
• A4 Size : 210 x 297 mm in with 3mm bleed.
• CMYK Color Mode and Fully customizable.
Message me for Similar work.
or Mail me to jabin.netbd@gmail.com
