D. Keith Robinson

Victory! Take 2

D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson
  • Save
Victory! Take 2 green stone icon game tweaking
Download color palette

Thanks to the feedback of Luke and Cameron I've been working on this, trying to unify it a bit. Getting closer.

This here shows the "Eagle" emblem. One of my own creations that I think came out fairly well.

Picture 1
Rebound of
Victory!
By D. Keith Robinson
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2010
D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson

More by D. Keith Robinson

View profile
    • Like