AKB47 Vector Linework WIP

AKB47 Vector Linework WIP vector lineart illustration
For those of you not living in Japan, this is a play on the ever present j-pop group AKB48, armed with AK's as well as their "kawaii!!!!". I plan on using the final design for a t-shirt. Enjoy.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
