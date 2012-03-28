Ellen Laux

Le Registrie | Sneek Peek

Ellen Laux
Ellen Laux
  • Save
Le Registrie | Sneek Peek le registrie e-commerce wedding registry boutiques
Download color palette

This is a sneek peek of my startup Le Registrie. Le Registrie is a gift registry that curates the best boutiques, designers, and brands - making it easy for people to discover & register for gifts they really love.
Your thoughts are always much appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Ellen Laux
Ellen Laux

More by Ellen Laux

View profile
    • Like