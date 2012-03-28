Self Portrait

Ellen Laux

I've never been comfortable with drawing. I think it's because I don't really fit the mold of what I thought was 'good'. Recently I read something that said you need to learn to embrace your style & a light bulb went off. I was trying to make my work look like others work instead of just getting my comfortable in my style.
This sketch is the first that really feels like me.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
