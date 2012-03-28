Marc Katsambis

Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis
EARL Canteen
New website UI for Melbourne's EARL Canteen. Decided to run with some of the design elements, such as the ply wood, which they have incorporated in their flagship store. Other elements were drawn from their existing collateral.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Marc Katsambis
Marc Katsambis

