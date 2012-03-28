David Tucker

Valio Submission

Valio Submission
I thought this might be a good way to start my first day on dribbble, get involved in a play-off. A little out of my comfort zone, this is anything but my typical style. I wanted to create something that conveyed the worldliness of the web, the connection and the speed at which it is growing and evolving.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
