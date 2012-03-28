Logo Option

Ellen Laux

Ellen Laux
Ellen Laux
logo confetti bauer bodoni
I'm transitioning to new identity for my freelance site. The old site was called Confetti Me Please - so I wanted to incorporate the confetti - but in a chic, modern, more grown up way.

Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Ellen Laux
Ellen Laux

