Moving to Melbourne, Who's hiring?

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well, I'm heading over to Australia on the 28th of April!
So im putting together a new Resume website, which i will distribute just before i get over there & land myself a sweet job, so if anyone on dribbble is looking to hire or knows of some work for a web designer in Melbourne hit me up contact@danielwhyte.com.
Larger preview: http://cl.ly/3i3h3o2R1l1M0W1h3l3d