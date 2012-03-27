Moving to Melbourne, Who's hiring?

Well, I'm heading over to Australia on the 28th of April!

So im putting together a new Resume website, which i will distribute just before i get over there & land myself a sweet job, so if anyone on dribbble is looking to hire or knows of some work for a web designer in Melbourne hit me up contact@danielwhyte.com.

Larger preview: http://cl.ly/3i3h3o2R1l1M0W1h3l3d